Brisbane Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs is set to make his boxing debut during the NRL off-season.

According to a The Daily Telegraph report, Staggs has already signed a deal to make his boxing debut and has the Broncos’ blessing.

It’s understood he will fight on the undercard of Paul Gallen’s return to the boxing ring in December.

The report suggests Matt and George Rose’s promotion have set up the fight and debut to the sport for Staggs, which has seen plenty of NRL and multi-sport talent take to the squared circle in the last handful of years.

While Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams are the headline acts, and the duo have been teased to face each other on multiple occasions, many other NRL players, both current and former, including Josh Papalii, have had fights.

George Rose, CEO of No Limit told The Daily Telegraph that Staggs would be exciting in the ring, and had amateur experience. Rose said no opponent had been found yet for Staggs.

“We are excited to get someone as talented as Kotoni Staggs in the ring,” Rose said.

“The Broncos have approved it. It’s a good opportunity for Kotoni to stay fit.

“When most people are having a break, he will be keeping his body in great condition and doing something different to test himself.

“Kotoni has had a little bit of amateur experience but this is totally different to what he is used to doing. Boxing is great for fitness training, but jumping in the ring is very different. To take the next step and jump in the ring is a huge commitment.

“Kotoni is a great athlete so he could be explosive in the ring.

“We haven’t found an opponent yet for Kotoni. The date will be early December and Kotoni will appear on the Paul Gallen card, we are still sorting out locations and an opponent for Gallen.”

According to his official NRL profile, Staggs weighs in at 95 kilograms and 185 centimetres.

The decision from coach Kevin Walters and the Broncos board to approve Staggs fight strikes as a curious one given the amount of time he spent injured throughout the 2020 season.

After rupturing his ACL in the pre-season, he only managed to return in Round 16, before sustaining another injury in Round 20 against the Cowboys which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

While the Broncos won two of the four games Staggs played, his limited time and minutes had an undoubted impact on their final finishing position, and his fitness could be key as they look to rebuild after a disastrous two-year period.