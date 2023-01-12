The son of former Broncos superstar Wendall Sailor, Tristan, is set to follow in his old man's footsteps and put pen to paper in Red Hill before the 2023 season commences.

The former Dragon hasn't featured in the NRL since 2020 after falling under the NRL's no-fault stand down policy as battled sexual assault charges against his name.

Having been acquitted early last year, Sailor moved north to Queensland, pursuing a rugby league return via the reserve grade before being handed an opportunity to train with the Broncos' first-grade squad this off-season.

Despite being on a train-and-trial deal, Tesi Niu's move to the Dolphins has opened up a spot within the club's top 30 roster, a vacancy that is seemingly soon to have Sailor's name written all over it.

While the likes of Reece Walsh, Corey Oates, Herbie Farnworth, Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo are all but certain to be Brisbane's starting back five, the loss of Niu leaves fringe stars like Jordan Pereira and Delouise Hoeter as the next-in-line fill-ins.

Hoeter himself could prove to be inspirational for 24-year-old Sailor, after Delouise debuted in 2015, yet had to wait until last season to make his return to the NRL.

“He is younger than I am and has been out for less, there's no reason he can't do it and get back,” he told News Corp.

“I'm confident he has the ability to do that. We have some really good guys at fullback but he can also play in the halves as well. He is very versatile.

“He is a good talent and the thing about Tristan is you know what you're going to get out of him at every training session. He competes and isn't scared about backing himself.

“The way he trains…you can really see that he's been working in the background over the last couple of years. Props to him and his family.

“When life gets hard, it's hard to get motivated to train and stuff like that. But you can see the hard work he's put in before this point.

“He is really skilful and not scared about backing himself when it comes to attack. He isn't scared to throw a pass that could come off.

“He doesn't get too caught up in the mistakes and stuff, he just tries to improve.”

Sailor appears set to feature in Brisbane's trial games next month before a final call is made on the utility back ahead of the 2023 season.