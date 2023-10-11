Brisbane Broncos back-up dummy half Cory Paix is reportedly set to push for an exit from the club.

Paix has been in Brisbane's junior system for many years and has played a mix of halves and hooker throughout his time in the pathways.

That time culminated with an appearance in the junior Queensland Maroons State of Origin side before he was able to debut in the NRL, where he has mainly spent his time coming off the interchange bench.

Since his debut in 2020, he has now made 44 NRL appearances, but only played 15 games in 2023. While he combined solidly with Billy Walters during the opening exchanges of the season, he was ultimately replaced by Tyson Smoothy on Brisbane's bench for the run to the finals, where the side ultimately fell short against the Penrith Panthers in the grand final.

According to Wide World of Sports though, Paix is less than impressed with the decision to demote him behind Smoothy, and is now requesting an exit.

Manly clubs could do with a player like Paix who can play more than one position proficiently, and it's believed a handful of clubs have expressed interest.

On Brisbane's part, there is no real motivation to retain Paix.

The club, with Paix, would have four hookers in their Top 30 next year and may already struggle to find opportunities for the up and coming Blake Mozer who will be banging the door down.

Billy Walters and Smoothy will have first crack at filling the hooking position for Brisbane after playing there during this year's finals series, and with Mozer's emergence, Paix is likely to be well down the list of players likely to see any first-grade time.