The Brisbane Broncos have revealed a fresh injury for Reece Walsh, sustained during the club's win on the road against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.

In what was a blistering game for Walsh, who managed 209 metres and assisted two tries as the Broncos thumped the Cowboys 42-18, all but ending their Queensland rivals' finals hopes.

The win hasn't come without issue though, with Walsh now revealed to have suffered a fractured finger, although it's unclear at this stage whether he will miss any time after the club's bye this weekend.

NRL Physio believes the injury could be season-ending for Walsh, and that he will miss between three and four weeks with surgery also likley.

Reece Walsh suffered a metacarpal (hand) fracture in Round 23 - will consult with a specialist to discuss treatment options. Often surgery performed - stabilises fracture & helps to accelerate early rehab. If so usual return to play time of 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/yhjSInOoZV — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 13, 2024

“Reece has sustained a metacarpal fracture and we will consult a specialist to determine the next steps," the Broncos' head of performance David Ballard said in a statement.

Should Walsh pass as fit in time for Round 25, then he would return to the park with his teammates against the Parramatta Eels, with the Broncos to then play the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm on the run home.

The win over the Cowboys on the weekend which kept Brisbane's miniscule finals hopes alive came with both Payne Haas and Ezra Mam on the sidelines after they suffered Lisfranc and syndesmosis injuries respectively in recent weeks.

Tyson Smoothy (ankle) had also been injured playing reserve grade the previous weeks, and the club have now confirmed Mam's season is over after surgery, while Haas and Smoothy are not yet ruled out.

"Ezra underwent surgery last week and will move into his rehab program over the coming weeks, with a view to return ready to go for preseason training later this year," Ballard said.

"Payne and Tyson both didn't require surgery.

“Payne will undergo some further testing in coming days before we can assess when he will return, while Tyson has begun his rehab work in the gym."