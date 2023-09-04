After having conversations with multiple members of the Broncos playing squad, Scott Sattler has revealed that the playing group would rather play the Warriors to kick off their finals campaign.

Falling to the Melbourne Storm last week to miss out on claiming the minor premiership, the Broncos will face the arch-rivals again this weekend with a host of big names returning for both sides.

Some of the names that will return to the starting side for both teams include Payne Haas, Cameron Munster, Reece Walsh, and Harry Grant to name a few.

Sattler, a former premiership-winner with the Penrith Panthers in 2003, has revealed that the Broncos would rather be taking on the New Zealand Warriors at home to begin their finals campaign than against the Storm, who they have a terrible record at Suncorp Stadium.

“We were calling the game for SEN League on Thursday night, I was down on ground level getting some interviews after the game,” Sattler told SENQ Mornings.

“I heard a couple of Broncos' players say, ‘Oh it would be good to play the Warriors in Week One'.

“I thought, ‘I know you want to take the easiest path in, but you sort of have to be careful what you wish for when you're thinking that way'.”

While the Broncos may have had most of their stars out against the Storm last weekend, their opponents will be filled with confidence after getting the two points off them last weekend in front of a resilient and tough crowd.

“I'd like to think that Kevvie (Walters), John Cartwright and Matt Ballin will be able to change the mindset of the playing group,” Sattler added on the radio program.

“(I'd tell them), ‘It doesn't matter who we're going to play the way we've played this year we've got the ability to beat anyone'.”

The Brisbane Broncos will take on the Melbourne Storm to kick off the 2023 finals series on Friday evening at Suncorp Stadium.