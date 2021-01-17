The Brisbane Broncos have released a statement following the arrest of star player Payne Haas, who was detained by police in Tweed Heads on Saturday night.

Haas was arrested for intimidating police and was soon released following the incident on the Gold Coast.

The Broncos released the following statement to their club website:

The Brisbane Broncos can confirm player Payne Haas was involved in an incident with police last night at Tweed Heads.

He was arrested and charged with offensive language and intimidate police, before being released.

The Club has spoken at length with Payne, who is ashamed and extremely remorseful for his actions.

Brisbane CEO Paul White also spoke on the matter, stating his and the club’s disappointment in Haas.

“It’s disappointing and not acceptable – we do set the highest standards for the behaviour of our players, they understand that and Payne knows this is well short of those standards,” White said.

“Payne knows he has done the wrong thing and is prepared to take ownership of his actions.

“As a Club, we will continue to work with Payne to ensure he understands what he must do to improve, and also ensure he continues to receive the support and education that he needs.”