The Brisbane Broncos have provided an official update on the status of centre Kotoni Staggs ahead of their match against the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.

Staggs was a surprising omission when team lists were announced on Tuesday, especially considering this round would mark his last audition to potentially make the NSW Blues team chosen by Michael Maguire.

However, the Broncos later confirmed that scans had shown that he sustained a fractured rib from the club's Magic Round clash against the Manly Sea Eagles last Friday.

The club continued that he trained at Red Hill on Tuesday and was a slim chance to take on the Gold Coast Titans but was eventually ruled out by coach Kevin Walters.

His absence will allow Josiah Karapani to play his second NRL match, while Reece Walsh will return back to the team pushing Selwyn Cobbo back to the centres.

"It is an injury that you can play with and we know that Kotoni is a tough player but l've taken that decision out of his hands," coach Kevin Walters said in a statement.

"He will be far better to miss this week and then let it continue to heal over the bye round before we get back into it against the Sharks in Round 14.

"Indigenous Round is really special to Kotoni and the whole team will go out there and make sure we deliver a big performance for him and our supporters."