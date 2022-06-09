Brisbane Broncos duo Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas are both in doubt for Saturday's Round 14 clash with the Canberra Raiders after playing for the NSW Blues on Wednesday evening.

Staggs was always going to be a question coming out of a game he failed to finish.

The breakout centre was taken from the field by NSW medical staff with just 28 minutes to go in the ultimately losing effort against the Queensland Maroons, before being replaced by Stephen Crichton on the edge.

He was then pictured with ice on his shoulder.

Blues medical staff were hopeful at the time it was "just a cork" and while there is no information to the contrary yet, it's believed that Staggs is likely to miss the game against Canberra, which is played just 72 hours after Game 1.

LATE MAIL: @brisbanebroncos Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas in doubt with shoulder problems. Cobbo and Carrigan expected to play. All Origin players to be assessed Friday morning. #NRL @cmail_sport @nrlphysio — Travis Meyn (@travismeyn) June 9, 2022

Haas, on the other hand, has been battling a shoulder injury for some weeks.

He only missed a single NRL game, but struggled through two prior to that, and playing 60 minutes in Origin has seemingly left him struggling to pass fitness for Saturday's game.

Brisbane, given their incredible run of form, won't be in any mood to risk Haas, who has been among their best performers this season.

While the towering prop previously requested a release from the club, he was at his best during Origin 1, being among the Blues' best performers in the middle third.

In better news for the Broncos, Selwyn Cobbo and Patrick Carrigan - who both put in excellent turns of work for Queensland - are expected to back up against the Raiders, although Carrigan's workload may need to be reduced given the incredible number of minutes he spent on the park against New South Wales, where he was among the best on ground.

Brisbane will trim their team to 19 on Friday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 7:35pm (AEST) on Saturday.