The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly open to the idea of recruitment over promotion as they prepare for life without Adam Reynolds running the show at halfback.

The club captain and one of the most NRL's experienced halfbacks is off-contract with the Broncos at the end of 2025, and after a difficult year on the injury front, it's expected that next year will be his last before hanging up the boots.

Reynolds would be aged 35 by the end of next season and all talk has pointed to him remaining at Red Hill where he would move into a coaching job on Kevin Walters' staff.

It has long been tipped that Jock Madden is the heir to Reynolds' number seven jersey, although some trains of thought have also suggested Ezra Mam could play the halfback spot, with Reece Walsh moving to five-eighth and Selwyn Cobbo taking over at fullback.

There is also the matter of Coby Black progressing through the ranks at the club. The youngster is one of the most talented junior players anywhere in the sport, and is part of what could be a golden age of Broncos' coming through, with dummy half Blake Mozer also at the head of that.

But News Corp are now reporting the Broncos are considering their options elsewhere for 2026, with Toby Sexton at the head of the list.

Sexton has been in outstanding form for the Canterbury Bulldogs in recent weeks after breaking through to the first-grade side. He has been stuck without progression at the Gold Coast Titans, but his move to Belmore is now bearing fruit for the former junior State of Origin player.

The 23-year-old, born in Queensland, is off-contract at the end of 2025, but there is a better than even chance the Bulldogs will commence negotiations over a contract extension before November 1 given his form as they attempt to take him off the free market.

There has been no news to that yet, however, Cameron Ciraldo has been left impressed with Sexton, who had another superb game on Saturday evening in Canterbury's win over the St George Illawarra Dragons at a sold out Kogarah.

Sexton's name is just one of a host of halfbacks off-contract at the end of 2024, with Sam Walker also in the class, however, the Roosters' youngster is likely to re-sign with Sydney Roosters prior to November 1 as Trent Robinson and Nick Politis look to secure the future of the Bondi-based club.