Reports have surfaced over the past few days suggesting that there is a possible return to the Brisbane Broncos by Wayne Bennett currently being put in motion.

The multiple-time Premiership winning coach was widely expected to retire after his stint with South Sydney, however it’s being suggested that both he and the Broncos are reportedly open to yet another chance to reunite.

On paper it makes sense to bring back a coach who has delivered success to the club, especially considering the absolute rabble that is the 2020 Brisbane Broncos.

That being said, SURELY it is time for the Broncos to move on rather than going back to the well once last time.

Have we already forgotten Wayne Bennett supposedly hiding in ridiculous, Wile E. Coyote like scenarios to avoid media scrums on his way out of the club in 2018?

The fact that Bennett was hustled out the backdoor a year shy of his contract ending so that the Broncos could welcome their new Messiah in Anthony Seibold?

Did that not happen like … two years ago!?

Wayne Bennett, at 70 year’s of age, is not the long term option at the Broncos. He’s also not a coach who has recent success at rebuilding a club. Nor should he! He’s the experienced option you bring in to win a title.

He was able to do that at the Dragons, but let’s ask Newcastle fans how his time at the club is remembered?

My educated guess is not fondly!?

Bennett completely crippled the Knights, leaving them with a circus salary cap and a roster of ageing veterans they were largely unable to move on.

Also, touching back real quick; how did the Dragons go following Bennett’s exit from the club?

He left them an absolute mess.

Yes, he won the title his arrival promised. There is no way to spin that his time in the Red V was anything other than a huge success.

That said, Bennett will be 71 at the earliest arrival back at Red Hill should it happen. It’s highly unlikely that he’s not going to coach the Broncos for five years.

So let’s look at the Dragons results after his departure. Keeping in mind that his 2011 squad was bounced in straight sets in the finals after finishing fifth. In the current finals format they exit after week one of the finals.

Not the worst title defence ever.

2012 they finish ninth. Although Steve Price had taken over, this was Wayne Bennett’s side. In 2013 they finish 13th.

Tough to place blame purely on Bennett but again, most of the decisions were made with the restrictions of Bennett’s contracts and decisions firmly felt.

The Broncos need a coach who will turn the side around and lead them back to the promised land.

They’re not winning a Premiership in 2021.

If Bennett honours his contract in Redfern and moves up in 2022, he’ll be 72 and coming in off the back of a temporary coach. Say they improve a little and finish 10th!? I don’t think that’s unfair.

He’s not delivering a title in 2022 either. Unless the Roosters, Storm, Raiders and the like suffer huge salary cap penalties of course. Suppose stranger things have happened.

It just doesn’t make sense. Why would Bennett even consider leaving a genuine title opportunity at Souths, to rebuild a side when there’s almost zero chance he’ll be there to enjoy the eventual results?

Unless he’s given his word he will coach into his 80s, this potential move makes ZERO sense.

Even then, judging by his lack of interest in press conferences of with the media fullstop, what’s to say he won’t just one day decide “meh, I’m done” and wonder into the well deserved sunset?

I honestly can’t see ANYTHING appealing to the role for Bennett. Why would he walk back to the club who so publicly ousted him last time in ridiculous circumstances!? (Seriously, go and google the articles published at the time).

I don’t see a whole lot of appeal from Brisbane’s end either other than the romantic retirement story-line.

What possible reason is there for the Bunnies brass to simply forget that he has a contract and let him walk out with the job half done?

Romance isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be.

I’m sure someone in the comments will provide a structured and thoughtful retort with the exact plan to success, but right now I just can’t see it.

The Broncos surely need to leave the past in the past and find a new route forward.

They have a super roster of young talent who were very obviously thrown to the wolves far too early.

They need a coach who can come in, commit long-term and guide them through a year or two of pain before they return to the status of a super club once again.

I can’t see Wayne Bennett doing that at this stage in his career. I can’t see him wanting to have to do that at this stage in his career. I can’t see South Sydney wishing him all the best in his attempt either.

Bennett and Brisbane have enjoyed a hugely successful partnership together. They were one dropped kick off return from another possible title.

Good memories, but they should remain just that. Memories.