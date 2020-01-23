Brisbane Broncos veteran Alex Glenn will lead the club in 2020.

The 31-year old was named captain on Friday morning, taking over from Darius Boyd.

Boyd was removed from his position by coach Anthony Seibold in a leadership group shakeup after the club’s disastrous 58-0 loss to Parramatta.

The 32-year old has been captain since 2017 and will remain at the club.

Glenn becomes the Broncos’ 12th skipper, joining the likes of Darren Lockyer, Wally Lewis, Gorden Tallis and Allan Langer.

The 259-gamer said it was an honour to take on the responsibility, something he dreamed of as a kid.

“Today I’m going to announced as the Brisbane Broncos 2020 club captain,” Glenn told broncos.com.au.

“As a teenager, I only dreamed of wearing the jersey a couple of times, but to be in the position I am in now to represent this great club as their club captain it is a huge honour and something I am truly grateful for.

“I want to thank everyone that’s been there and supported me over my career.

“I’m going to make sure I’m doing everything to make you proud of this great club.”