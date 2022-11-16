The Brisbane Broncos are set to appoint Adam Reynolds as the club's sole captain once again in 2023, ignoring calls for Pat Carrigan to join him in a co-captaincy capacity.

Reynolds, who is one of the NRL's most experienced players with 251 games under his belt, which includes 20 during his first season for the Broncos last year, took over the leadership role at the club immediately.

Kurt Capewell was the second in charge following his move from the Penrith Panthers, but the veteran duo are realistically just keeping the seat warm for Carrigan.

The young forward, who can play at prop or lock, suffered an ACL injury in 2021, but rebounded spectacularly in 2022, putting together a season which shows beyond all reasonable doubt why most good judges see him as not only a future Broncos captain, but potentially a future Queensland and Australian captain as well.

But coach Kevin Walters will resist handing him leadership responsibilities yet, telling News Corp that he is a fan of the one captain model.

“Adam will be the captain – I am a fan of the single captain,” he said.

“It was all new for him last year moving up to the Broncos with his family. He didn't start training with the group on a weekly basis until January.

“We get him back early this time which is a good treat for us heading into Christmas.

“We've got some good young halves here for him to help develop.”

Reynolds has two years to run on his three-year deal with the Broncos, remaining at Red Hill until the end of the 2024 season, although he has suggested he would like to play on beyond the end of his current deal in previous comments.

Carrigan, on the other hand, re-signed with the Broncos last year on an extension which will keep the 24-year-old at Brisbane until the end of 2024.

It's expected the Broncos will target him as their number one retention priority in the coming 12 months before he is able to sign with rivals clubs from November 1, 2023.