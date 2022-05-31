Blake Mozer, a highly-rated 18-year-old high schooler, has been re-signed by the Brisbane Broncos through to the end of the 2025 season.

Currently finishing off his studies at Keebra Park State high, Mozer has been training with the NRL squad this season.

The talented hooker was a standout for the Souths Logan Magpies in the Mal Meninga Cup. Mozer won the player of the match award in a 38-26 victory over the Townsville Blackhawks in the grand final.

With hooker being the Broncos weakest link, possibly along with five-eighth, Mozer's development could be crucial to their success.

Signed to the end of 2023 previously, the Broncos seem confident he will be worth the investment.

Simon Scanlan, Head of Recruitment at the Broncos said he will continue improving.

“Blake has worked his way through our Academy program and into the NRL squad through his desire to work hard and improve," Scanland said.

"He is an extremely dedicated young man with high standards and will be an important part of the club's success into the future.

Billy Walters, Jake Turpin and Cory Paix are currently fighting for the hooker role. Mozer will have his work cut out for him if he wants to lock it down for himself.

“Blake has benefited from the dedication of our Academy staff that have worked with him over the years plus the support of his family.

“We are thrilled to have Blake continue his rugby league journey with the Broncos.”