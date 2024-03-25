Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Sydney Roosters

The Sydney Roosters will regain their primary halves pairing with Luke Keary returning from concussion and Sam Walker's HIA being downgraded from a Grade 1 to Grade 2 concussion.

However, they will be without prop Lindsay Collins, who will miss due to a hamstring injury. This could see Siua Wong being called up after spending the week in the NSW Cup. Egan Butcher is also an option if they decide to go another way.

Zero Tackle understands that Sandon Smith will not play in the match due to injury, with Connor Watson set to keep his spot on the interchange bench as the utility player.

Lindsay Collins will go for scans on a hamstring injury - pulled up lame after regulation run. Even if he escapes with a minor hamstring strain would usually be a 2-4 week return to play. pic.twitter.com/LdRFlPl0hD — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 22, 2024

Projected Round 3 Team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Manu 4. Joseph Suaalii 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Terrell May 11. Nat Butcher 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Angus Crichton 17. Siua Wong

Penrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers will likely remain unchanged, with the club yet to deliver a return timeline on injured prop James Fisher-Harris. If the forward does return, it will come at the expense of Matthew Eisenhuth, who will be demoted.

Halfback Brad Schneider will remain on standby for Nathan Cleary. The Western Weekender reported that he seemed to be clutching his hamstring at the end of the Broncos match but club officials confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that he is a certain starter.

Projected Round 3 Team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Taylan May 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Daine Laurie 15. Matthew Eisenhuth 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner