Having already lost Cameron Murray and Ryan Papenhuyzen, NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire is set to face another dilemma with Tom Trbojevic set to miss the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

The Manly Sea Eagles fullback star departed the field with under 15 minutes to go on Thursday night against The Dolphins with a hamstring injury after attempting to prevent a try.

It was later confirmed via Fox League that he sustained a Grade 2 hamstring tear, and will undergo scans on Friday which could potentially see him spend three to eight weeks on the sidelines.

This could see him ruled out of the opening game of this year's Origin series and also potentially Game Two.

"It is a hamstring injury but I am not too sure how bad it is," Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold said after the match.

Trbojevic has a history of hamstring injuries, having previously suffered hamstring strains in four of the past five seasons.

Timing probably not terrible for Manly, if scans show Trbojevic’s injury isn’t complete tear. He could be out for almost two months, but only miss five club games due to byes. Would have likely missed two of those pre/post Origin anyway. #NRLDolphinsManly — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) May 9, 2024

The Manly Sea Eagles are also set to be without winger Jason Saab for some time after he sustained a Grade 3 AC injury. This would see him ruled out for the remainder of the match and could spend a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

“He has picked up a fresh injury in that AC area,” Queensland legend Corey Parker told Fox Sports.