BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: David Fifita of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round 22 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Broncos are growing in confidence that young star David Fifita will re-sign on a short-term deal in a huge boost for the embattled club, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph

Fifita has resumed light training and is scheduled to return from a knee injury in the next few weeks.

Gold Coast have offered a five-year deal for Fifita but the Broncos look to be in the box seat to sign Fifita on a unique one-year deal before a longer contract is discussed for 2022 and beyond.

Due to management issues, Fifita’s arrangement with player agent Steve Deacon expires in December, he is unlikely to commit to a longer-term deal.

This could pay dividends for Fifita long-term however, who will be able to potentially receive a larger contract from the Broncos as well as assess the on-field situation at both Gold Coast and Brisbane before commiting long-term.