The Broncos are growing in confidence that young star David Fifita will re-sign on a short-term deal in a huge boost for the embattled club, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph

Fifita has resumed light training and is scheduled to return from a knee injury in the next few weeks.

Gold Coast have offered a five-year deal for Fifita but the Broncos look to be in the box seat to sign Fifita on a unique one-year deal before a longer contract is discussed for 2022 and beyond.

Due to management issues, Fifita’s arrangement with player agent Steve Deacon expires in December, he is unlikely to commit to a longer-term deal.

This could pay dividends for Fifita long-term however, who will be able to potentially receive a larger contract from the Broncos as well as assess the on-field situation at both Gold Coast and Brisbane before commiting long-term.