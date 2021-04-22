Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Kotoni Staggs passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on May 06, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The NRL are reportedly investigating an incident involving Brisbane Broncos young gun Kotoni Staggs.

According to Nine News reporter Danny Weidler, a matter surrounding the ‘drunken behaviour’ of Staggs has been brought to the league’s attention.

Weidler’s report has also revealed that a form of video evidence could place the New South Wales rising star in hot water.

7News’ Chris Garry reports that faces suspension after a woman made a complaint over his drunken behaviour at a Brisbane venue recently.

While it is believed he is not facing criminal or assault charges, his track record is what could lead to the suspension.

Staggs’ future at Red Hill remains uncertain, with the 22-year-old yet to to commit to the Broncos beyond this year.

The Bulldogs and Eels have emerged as potential suitors for the explosive centre, while the Titans recently pulled out of the race for Staggs’ signature.

Staggs was handed an NRL breach notice by the league in January this year after being involved in an altercation with a fan that allegedly saw the Broncos star use a homophobic slur.

The Wellington-born product is currently eyeing a return from an ACL injury sustained last year and is likely to make a comeback mid-season.

MORE TO COME