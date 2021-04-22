The NRL are reportedly investigating an incident involving Brisbane Broncos young gun Kotoni Staggs.

According to Nine News reporter Danny Weidler, a matter surrounding the ‘drunken behaviour’ of Staggs has been brought to the league’s attention.

Weidler’s report has also revealed that a form of video evidence could place the New South Wales rising star in hot water.

BREAKING : @9NewsSyd understands the NRL is investigating recent drunken behaviour of Kotoni Staggs. Video evidence being examined. More to come as further details emerge @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) April 22, 2021

7News’ Chris Garry reports that faces suspension after a woman made a complaint over his drunken behaviour at a Brisbane venue recently.

While it is believed he is not facing criminal or assault charges, his track record is what could lead to the suspension.

BREAKING: Kotoni Staggs faces suspension after a woman made a complaint about his drunk behavior at a Brisbane venue recently. NRL are investigating. No criminal or assault allegations. Staggs record is what could lead to suspension. FULL story tonight @7NewsBrisbane — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) April 22, 2021

Staggs’ future at Red Hill remains uncertain, with the 22-year-old yet to to commit to the Broncos beyond this year.

The Bulldogs and Eels have emerged as potential suitors for the explosive centre, while the Titans recently pulled out of the race for Staggs’ signature.

Staggs was handed an NRL breach notice by the league in January this year after being involved in an altercation with a fan that allegedly saw the Broncos star use a homophobic slur.

The Wellington-born product is currently eyeing a return from an ACL injury sustained last year and is likely to make a comeback mid-season.

MORE TO COME