The Brisbane Broncos fight to stop their form slide could be about to get tougher, with Kurt Capewell reportedly in doubt to take on the Parramatta Eels this Friday evening.

On what is a six-day turnaround for the Broncos, Kurt Capewell is battling an ankle injury to be able to take his spot in Kevin Walters' team.

The Queensland State of Origin representative has played almost every game for the club this season, but struggled - as the rest of his teammates did - during last week's 60 points to 12 pasting at the hands of the Melbourne Storm.

The loss stands as the Broncos third in their last four games and while seemingly unthinkable a month ago, the Broncos are now in eighth and at real risk of not playing finals football this season given the ease of the run home for the Canberra Raiders.

The Broncos play the Eels and Dragons, and without winning both, would risk a for and against situation deciding their finals involvement ahead of the Raiders.

According to The Daily Telegraph, despite the club categorising Capewell's ankle injury as not serious, he was put through a number of fitness tests at training on Monday and while he will be named on Tuesday, could be a game time decision over whether he takes to the park or not.

While he is battling the injury, fellow star recruit Adam Reynolds told reporters that Capewell would be there on Thursday evening.

“Capes is a seasoned professional now. He knows how to look after his body, he’s managing it well … he’s good at missing a couple of sessions,” joked Reynolds.

“He’s assured us he’ll be there (on Thursday). No doubt we’ll see him come the captain’s run."

Zac Hosking is on standby for the game, having played two matches earlier this season and reportedly being set for a move to the Penrith Panthers in 2023, where he will fight with Liam Martin, Scott Sorensen and the arriving Luke Garner for minutes on the edge.