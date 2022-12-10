It appears that Brisbane Broncos fans can breathe easy after the club looked to have been dealt two severe pre-season injury blows earlier this week.

Key team members Payne Haas and Adam Reynolds both walked off the training paddock this week, with both stars looking to have sustained ankle injuries.

There were grave fears that the double blow could derail the club's pre-season preparations and possibly even affect their 2023 campaign as they look to bounce back from this year's disappointment, but the club has since delivered some good news for fans.

Walters had already addressed the Reynolds injury earlier in the week, confirming that it wasn't as serious as initially thought.

“Adam fell over at training and someone stood on his ankle, but it's not a serious injury,” Walters told AAP earlier in the week.

“I'm even hoping he could be back at training with us next week.”

Those hopes have now been confirmed by the Broncos, with Head of Performance David Ballard revealing the details.

“Adam picked up a knock to the leg in contact at training but it's not serious,” Ballard said.

“He will return to training this week.”

On the same day, Haas was seen limping from the training field as well, with reports indicating he'd also suffered an ankle issue.

According to NRL Physio, Haas has a long history of ankle issues and even a worst-case scenario was unlikely to affect his availability for the next season.

Ankle injuries becoming a bit of a recurring issue for Payne Haas - at least his 5th in the past 4 seasons. Unlikely to be a concern re NRL games though - 3 months til Round 1 kicks off & even a worst case high grade syndesmosis injury + surgery would have him right in 2 months https://t.co/OVC3qums9z — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 8, 2022

But the club have offered more good news on that front as well.

“Payne sustained an ankle strain and has already begun his rehab,” Ballard continued.

“He will return to running this week.”