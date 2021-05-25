The Brisbane Broncos are understood to have secured the services of rising star Teui ‘TC’ Robati to a new three-year deal, per The Daily Telegraph.

Robati becomes the latest key retention signing for coach Kevin Walters, with the young second-rower also named to make his debut for the Broncos in Thursday’s clash with the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

The 105kg New Zealand-born forward joins the likes of Kotoni Staggs and Brendan Piakura as being inked to new deals throughout this year as Walters looks to retain his promising crop of neophytes.

Origin winger Xavier Coates has already confirmed his exit from Red Hill at season’s end, with the 20-year-old joining Melbourne on a two-year deal from 2022.

Reece Walsh is another star of the future to have recently departed the Broncos, with the pacey fullback already dazzling with the New Zealand Warriors after just five NRL games.

RELATED: Broncos forward on the verge of exit

Despite being untried at senior level so far, Robati is a major signing for the Broncos, with as many as five rival clubs believed to be showing interest in the 19-year-old.

“TC is full of aggression, he’s like a raging beast,” Robati’s manager Paul Sutton told The Daily Telegraph.

“This has been his first year in the Intrust Super Cup at Wynnum Manly and he is toweling blokes up.

“He was under contract for another year but I had phone calls from a number of clubs expressing interest, so the Broncos were keen to tie him up.

“TC loves busting tackles, he runs with real aggression and even at Broncos training he isn’t afraid to get stuck into his teammates.

SEE ALSO: Knights veteran announces retirement

“This is a big step up for TC but he won’t be daunted by facing the Storm.”

Robati will start from the bench on Thursday night as one of three changes for the Broncos, with Anthony Milford and Herbie Farnworth returning to the senior side.

Matt Lodge (suspension), Tyson Gamble (suspension) and Dale Copley come out of Walters’ side that defeat the Roosters in Round 11.