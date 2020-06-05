The Broncos are in dire straits after their Thursday night demolition at the hands of the Sydney Roosters.

And are, Brisbane are on the lookout for a dummy-half just a week after letting go of Andrew McCullough, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Brisbane have contacted St George Illawarra about the availability of Isaac Luke while also reaching out to Gold Coast’s Nathan Peats and Mitch Rein as potential replacements.

This comes after receiving disappointing news that first-choice hooker Jake Turpin could spend the next six weeks on the sidelines due to a broken leg.

Luke is on a discounted one-year contract with the Dragons and seems to be out of favour to skipper Cameron McInnes, prompting the Broncos to garner interest in him.

Should Luke be available, the Broncos will be able to manage his contract within the salary cap because of his cut-price deal.

Meanwhile at the Titans, Peats and Rein have lost their spots in the team after the Titans’ disappointing start to the season, prompting the Titans to start inexperienced Kiwi Erin Clark, leaving the Titans duo firmly on the Broncos’ radar.