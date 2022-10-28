Brisbane have confirmed playmaker Billy Walters has recommitted to the club on a new two-year deal.

Walters was the last remaining Broncos squad member to not have his future secured for next season, with the club now confirming the 28-year-old's signature on Friday night.

The versatile Bronco joined the club ahead of this year after previous stints with the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm, where he had tallied 12 appearances at NRL level.

Walters featured in 23 matches in 2022, playing under his father and senior coach Kevin in his maiden campaign at Red Hill.

Now committed to the club until the end of 2024, Walters expressed his delight to be re-signed for the coming years as Brisbane eye a return to the top eight.

“It's great to sign for another two years at the Broncos after only missing one game last season and getting in a full year with no injuries," Walters said in a club statement.

“I didn't train at all at hooker in the last pre-season so I was pretty happy with what I did at nine having not done a pre-season there.

“I've got a chance this pre-season to focus on the position – you need to have the fitness to make a lot of tackles and then be able to produce something in attack.

“We'll also work on some more combinations with the middle forwards and halves – we have plenty of potential across this squad and I'm looking forward to what's ahead.”

Walters' signature adds to a strong year of retentions signings for the Broncos in 2022, with the club having also tied away the likes of Patrick Carrigan (2024), Selwyn Cobbo (2025), Herbie Farnworth (2023) and Corey Oates (2023) this year.