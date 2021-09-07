The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed St George Illawarra Dragons' winger Jordan Pereira will join the club in 2022.

Pereira was rumoured to be linked with the Broncos over a month ago, but the club have finally confirmed the news this morning as Kevin Walters attempts to rebuild his embattled club.

The deal for the 28-year-old is two years in length, and will tie him to the Brisbane-based club until at least the end of 2023.

Pereira has struggled for game time at the Dragons this year, playing just four games. He has been stuck behind Mikaele Ravalawa, Cody Ramsey Matt Feagai and other outside backs who have skipped ahead of the New Zealand-born flier.

The now former Dragons man debuted as a 24-year-old for the Red V in 2018, and has gone on to play 39 games, scoring ten tries in that time, including one in his four games this year.

His last game for the Dragons was a Round 19 performance against the Gold Coast Titans where he scored the try, made a line break and a couple of other tackle busts in a strong performance.

Pereira's adds to the outside back depth at the Broncos, with Brenko Lee also set to join the club on a two-year deal next season.

Lee will likely play in the centres, but with Selwyn Cobbo, Jesse Arthars, Herbie Farnworth, Kotoni Staggs, Jamayne Isaako, David Mead and Tesi Niu also all already at the club, the competition for spots in Walters' backline will be tough.

Broncos football and performance director Ben Ikin said Pereira would be a quality addition in a club statement.

“Jordan is a quality player who brings real x-factor, he’ll be a welcome addition to our squad," Ikin said.