The Brisbane Broncos have cleared Adam Reynolds of any serious injury after he was taken from the field on a stretcher during the first half of the club's loss to the Melbourne Storm on Thursday evening.

Reynolds, who had chased a kick and attempted to score just inside the dead ball line, ultimately planted the ball over the line before face planting the ground and sliding a substantial distance to a stop.

The incident itself ultimately saw a penalty try awarded to centre Herbie Farnworth after he was ruled to have been pushed out of the way by Melbourne hooker Harry Grant.

The star halfback was taken from the field on a stretcher after substantial consultation with doctors and medical personnel on-field.

Immediate concerns for a shoulder, neck or spinal injury saw cautioun used in great detail by medical staff on site, however, the Broncos have today cleared Reynolds of a serious injury.

A concussion suffered in the incident will likely see Reynolds sidelined for next week's clash - also on Thursday night in Brisbane - against the Penrith Panthers given the NRL's tightened policies around returning from head knocks and 11-day stand down rule.

The Broncos said his return to play will be guided by concussion protocols put in place by the NRL.

“Reyno has been cleared of any neck issues and will be monitored over the next few days as part of a concussion protocol," Broncos Head Of Performance Dave Ballard said in a statement.

“He received a Category 2 rating during the game and we will be guided by his progress through the concussion protocol in coming days to determine his return to play.”

Reynolds, who managed 20 out of 24 games in his first season for the Broncos, has played all ten games to date in the 2023 campaign.

Despite the loss to Melbourne, the Broncos still sit on top of the NRL table with 8 wins from 11 games, although they could drop top spot should the South Sydney Rabbitohs beat the Wests Tigers on Saturday.