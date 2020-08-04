Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Kotoni Staggs passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on May 06, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs has been embroiled in a revenge sex tape scandal, as first reported by 7News’ Chris Garry.

Garry reports that a sensitive video of the 21-year old was released and distributed on Tuesday.

The woman who released the clip is believed to be under investigation by police and could face charges.

Staggs is likely to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Broncos and NRL are yet to comment on the matter but it is expected that the league’s integrity unit will be notified.

Staggs has been a shining light for the Broncos in an otherwise disappointing season.

The club released the following statement on the matter.

“The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media.

“The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent.

“The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue.”