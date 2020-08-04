Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs has been embroiled in a revenge sex tape scandal, as first reported by 7News’ Chris Garry.

Garry reports that a sensitive video of the 21-year old was released and distributed on Tuesday.

The woman who released the clip is believed to be under investigation by police and could face charges.

Staggs is likely to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Broncos and NRL are yet to comment on the matter but it is expected that the league’s integrity unit will be notified.

BREAKING: Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is at the centre of a revenge porn scandal. A sensitive video of him released and distributed today. Its understood police are investigating the woman who released the video and she could face charges. Kotoni expected to be cleared. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) August 4, 2020

Staggs has been a shining light for the Broncos in an otherwise disappointing season.

The club released the following statement on the matter.

“The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media.

“The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent.

“The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue.”