NRL reporter James Hooper has revealed the embarrassing effort made by the Broncos to sack Tevita Pangai Jnr as director Darren Lockyer threw his support behind the troubled star.

After being stood down indefinitely by the league for breaking COVID-19 protocols, Pangai Jnr may have a chance to redeem himself following the Bronco’s poor attempt to sack him.

“It has been a balls up from start to finish the Broncos supposed attempt to sack Tevita Pangai,” Hooper said on NRL 360.

“Karl Morris came out and said we are going to tear up the $650,000 contract and then they served this piss-weak breach notice, which they had to take back and rescind because it had errors all through it and they realised it wasn’t going to stack up.

“They got someone from HR rather than a lawyer to draw it up and the minute the legal eagles had a look at it they saw that it was not worth the paper it was written on.

“They have had to take it back and Pangai is now waiting for another breach notice to be issued, which we believe will have all the COVID-19 breaches in it.”

Ben Ikin was surprised to learn about the board’s disagreement over the potential sacking of Pangai Jnr, with Lockyer publicly backing the Broncos back-rower.

“What is fascinating to me is in the front office Tevita Pangai Jr has a support in Darren Lockyer,” Ikin said.

“So as the Brisbane Broncos hand down a breach of contract notice looking to get Tevita Pangai out of the club, one director on the board looks as though he is going to support him.”

Hooper insisted the divide was no surprise and is an indication of the disharmony at all levels at the club.

“I think Lockyer is going to go into bat for Tevita Pangai Jr big time,” Hooper said.

“That sums the Broncos up as a club at the moment. They are clearly not united.

“There is holes all throughout the joint. Paul White has not been seen since he came out after the 48-0 thrashing by the Tigers and said we are going to stay the course.

“I don’t know how that statement is going to stack up in the fullness of time.”

Lara Pitt indicated that the NRL would allow Pangai Jnr to recover from his mistakes if he commits to the strict COVID-19 protocols and fixes his relationship with the Broncos.

“From what I understand he has shown remorse now and wants to get back into the bubble,” Pitt said.

“Even if he can’t contribute on the field, which we know he has been stood down indefinitely.

“I spoke to Andrew Abdo and he said if Pangai could demonstrate he was willing to follow the protocols then the NRL would consider it.”