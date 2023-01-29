The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly bracing to be without TC Robati for most of the season.

The rising star, who is already noted for his excellent running game, has played 17 games for the Broncos since his 2021 debut.

He found himself caught behind Kurt Capewell and Jordan Riki for much of the 2022 season, but still played an important role off the bench when fit.

But the 21-year-old stood himself down recently over an alleged off-field incident.

Robati was charged by police with one count of sexual assault for an alleged incident that took place on December 21. According to a club statement at the time, he inappropriately placed his hand on a female.

"We have accepted TC's position in standing down from all club activities," club CEO Dave Donaghy said in the statement provided at the end of December.

"There is now a legal process in place and that needs to be respected and adhered to.

"We fully acknowledge that this is a serious matter and as a club, we are strongly opposed to any situation that involves the intrusion of personal boundaries with members of the public.

"The Board and I will review the matter further following TC's court appearance in January."

The NRL have not enforced the no-fault stand-down against Robati following the alleged incident.

Despite that, News Corp are reporting the club are bracing to be without Robati for the majority of the season, which will put a dent in their depth on the edge.

Riki and Capewell are expected to be the starting options again, but with Zac Hosking also departing to the Penrith Panthers, depth is skinny for the Red Hill-based club.

While the Broncos have recently signed Martin Taupau, they haven't signed any edge forwards this off-season. Keenan Palasia, who is predominantly a middle forward, spent time on the edge last season, while Brendan Piakura is another rising star at the club who could break through for a big opportunity this season.

Kevin Walters will give the first idea of his team in upcoming trial matches against the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys, before starting the season proper against the Penrith Panthers.