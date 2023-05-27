BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Martin Taupau of the Broncos looks on during the round six NRL match between Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos veteran forward Martin Taupau has reportedly begun talks with the club on a new deal that will see him at the club next season.

Off-contract at the end of the season, they have been lots of chatter on where Taupau will land next season.

However, The Courier Mail chief league writer Pete Badel reported on Saturday that Taupau had begun talks with the Broncos ahead of their clash against the New Zealand Warriors.

Although there has been no official word, according to Badel, the deal will see the forward at the club in 2024. It is unknown whether he will still be at the Broncos following the 2024 season.

Moving from Manly at the end of the 2022 season, Taupau has featured in all 12 games for the Broncos this season - coming off the interchange every game.

During his time on the field, he has accumulated 334.4 post-contact metres, nine offloads and 19 tackle breaks, averaging 6.8 hit-ups per game.

Taupau has made 214 tackles in defence with an efficiency of 94.3%. Despite not playing as many minutes in his prime, he has been a consistent performer off the interchange in limited minutes.