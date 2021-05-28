The Broncos have confirmed the signature of Melbourne outside-back Brenko Lee from the 2022 season on a two-year deal.

Lee, an Origin-calibre centre, is yet to feature for the Storm this year due to injuries but has inked a move to Red Hill.

The Broncos will be Lee’s fifth NRL club after previous stints with Canberra, Canterbury and Gold Coast, leading to a total of 67 career games.

The 25-year-old made his Maroons debut in 2020 during Queensland’s memorable 2-1 series victory over the Blues in the post-season.

Brenko Lee by himself at Maroons training on the Gold Coast. Missed out on game one because of a calf injury. Has a way to go to prove his fitness for game two. #stateoforigin @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/12Z3unIb9s — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) November 6, 2020

Lee becomes the second high-profile signing to join the Broncos next season, with Rabbitohs premiership-winning halfback Adam Reynolds also joining from next year.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters expressed his excitement in bringing Lee back to his home state.

“Brenko provides plenty of experience and comes to us after a standout 2020 season,” he said, per the club website.

“He is a Brisbane boy and a true Queenslander and he will fit right in here at the Broncos.

”The fact Brenko wants to join us, along with a lot of other players, shows that we are headed in the right direction.”

The signing news adds to a busy week for the Broncos, who have announced the re-signings of David Mead, TC Robati and Selwyn Cobbo in the past 24 hours alone.