The Broncos are preparing to clean out their roster, with utility Joe Ofahengaue one of the first names free to speak to rival NRL clubs.

The Tongan international is yet to win a game with Brisbane this season, with the club now looking to offload his $500,000-per-season contract.

According to 7 News, The Broncos forward has been closely monitored by St George Illawarra as a number of clubs begin to feed off the out-of-favour Brisbane players.

Kotoni Staggs, Xavier Coates and Thomas Flegler have all been allowed to speak with rival clubs from November 1, while David Fifita, Jack Bird and Darius Boyd are all set to depart Red Hill.

Ofahengaue remains contracted with the Broncos until 2023, but as the club look to open as much cap room for their incoming coach, they’re aiming to shed as much weight as soon as possible.

The Broncos are also considering showing Anthony Milford the door, with the out of form playmaker currently pulling in $1 million.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris said the club are making sure they get every decision right.

“We’re in no rush with the process,” Morris told The Australian.

“One of the advantages of having an open position, as with the CEO role, is you are sometimes surprised by who might be interested and who you might be able to secure.

“It is the Broncos — we will be looking for the best coach we possible can.”