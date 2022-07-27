The Brisbane Broncos are resigned to losing Te Maire Martin for the 2023 NRL season, with the New Zealand Warriors reportedly front runners for his service.

Martin, who had previously retired from the NRL under medical circumstances, was brought back into the competition this year on what was originally a development deal by the Red Hill-based club in what was one of the NRL's feel-good stories.

That contract was soon upgraded, and with Tesi Niu going down injured for a long period of time, Martin was thrust into the fullback role - an opportunity he took with both hands.

The half who has transformed himself into a fullback wants to continue his career next year, but it won't be in Brisbane, who are facing a crunch for playing time as it is at the back.

Reece Walsh will join the club from the Warriors, while Tesi Niu may be relegated to reserve status, with no spot in the centres either behind Kotoni Staggs and Herbie Farnworth. A move to the halves for Martin is out of the question as well, with the club having Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam - who has been phenomenal since debuting - on their books.

That means the Warriors are likely to move in and snare Martin according to News Corp, who will add much-needed depth to their side for 2023.

It's understood Martin's management first shopped the spine utility to the Cronulla Sharks, however, salary cap issues - and a potential lack of playing time there too behind Will Kennedy, Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan - who has been recently re-signed - stopped that from eventuating.

While the Warriors have signed Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from the Canberra Raiders as the direct replacement for Walsh, the club are also set to lose Chanel Harris-Tavita, who will take a break from the NRL at season's end.

Add that to the fact they are yet to effectively replace Ashley Taylor - although Luke Metcalf will arrive in 2023 - and the need for Martin, who shapes up as an ideal number 14, is strong.

Broncos' coach Kevin Walters told the publication that Martin is too good to be languishing in QLD Cup.

“I would love to hang onto him, he has been fantastic for us, but it’s going to be difficult.

“With Reece Walsh coming in and Tesi coming back from injury and playing as well as he is, Te Maire unfortunately may get squeezed out.

“It’s not a case of us not wanting him, but I’m confident there will be better opportunities elsewhere for Te Maire.”