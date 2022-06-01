Brisbane hooker Jake Turpin has requested an immediate release from Red Hill, with the Broncos granting their playmaker the ability to assess his options.

Turpin has been an outcast under Kevin Walters across the past several rounds, having failed to feature at NRL level since Round 6 after starting the season as the club's first-string rake.

Former Tigers and Storm half Billy Walters has held the hooker duties from Round 7 onwards, flourishing in the new role under his father.

Turpin has been facing an unclear future in Queensland after being demoted from No.9 duties, while his contract will meet its expiry at the cessation of this season.

The 25-year-old has already been linked with a potential move to incoming rivals the Dolphins from season's end, however a departure from the Broncos is set to come sooner than first thought.

Turpin is now expected to leave the Broncos after requesting an immediate release from the final months of his contract. Brisbane confirmed on Wednesday evening that Turpin has been given green light to seek a new home, likely bringing an end to his 51-game, five-year stint with the Broncos.

"The Broncos can confirm that Jake Turpin has been granted permission to negotiate with other clubs," a club statement reads.

"Jake approached the club wishing to explore his options elsewhere and the Broncos have granted that request.

"He is currently contracted to the Broncos until the end of the 2022 season."

Nine News' Ben Dobbin's has reported that several clubs have shown interest in Turpin's services, with the Knights listed as a potential suitor.

Breaking News -Jake Turpin is set to leave @brisbanebroncos after requesting a release for the remainder of 2022 season. It’s believed it will be granted. He is being linked to several clubs ,one being Newcastle. More to come .@9NewsQueensland @TripleM_NRL @RushHourBris @wwos — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) June 1, 2022

Newcastle have been forced to shuffle through their dummy-half stocks across this season, with leading hooker Jayden Brailey sidelined indefinitely with an Achilles injury.

Chris Randall has held down the role across the opening half of the season, with Adam O'Brien's side potentially looking to Turpin to strengthen their depths.

Turpin made his NRL debut with Brisbane in 2018 and played 22 matches under Walters last season.