New Zealand forward Jesse Bromwich has earned back the Kiwis captaincy five years after relinquishing his duties as skipper of the national side.

Named at prop as part of a star-studded forward pack in Michael Maguire's squad to face Tonga, Bromwich will lead the Kiwis following New Zealand great Benji Marshall's retirement from the game.

Bromwich handed over the proverbial captain's armband in 2017 following a drug scandal in Canberra that saw the now-33-year-old stood down by the Melbourne Storm for two matches.

Having continued to ply his trade for both Melbourne - where he is currently co-captain - and New Zealand, Bromwich has been rewarded with stellar service to his nation.

His 29 tests sees him as the most capped player in Maguire's squad, with the New Zealand coach commending his veteran prop.

"It's a tribute to Jesse and the work he has done that has seen him earn respect as a true leader with Melbourne," Maguire said of Bromwich earning back the captaincy, via the AAP.

"He's again co-captain for the Storm this season which speaks volumes for the regard he's held in at such a great club."

Bromwich will be joined by brother Kenneath, Panthers star James Fisher-Harris, in-form Raider Joseph Tapine and Eels beast Isaiah Papali'i in Maguire's starting forward pack to face Tonga.

Saturday's match will be New Zealand's first since the middle of 2019, where they also faced Tonga, winning 34-14.

Speaking on returning to the international stage against the same foe, Bromwich expressed his excitement in playing in front of a home crowd.

"It's obviously been a long time since the Kiwis team has been together, especially heading back home as well," Bromwich said.