Jesse Bromwich has avoided a charge from the NRL's match review committee despite being placed on report during Sunday's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

In the final 20 minutes of the Round 1 clash, the veteran forward was penalised and placed on report for a dangerous tackle.

Griffin Neame, running the ball into the defensive line for the Cowboys, was seemingly held around the neck by Bromwich and then slammed into the ground by lock forward Ray Stone and Bromwich, whose arm remained around the neck of Neame.

Once Neame hit the ground, Bromwich made a second effort in the tackle with his elbow appearing to hit the jaw of Neame as he flopped onto the ground.

The match review committee however confirmed on Monday morning that Bromwich wouldn't be charged for the tackle and will instead be free to line up next weekend against the St George Illawarra Dragons when the Dolphins attempt to reverse a disastrous start to the season.

Bromwich's inclusion for the Dolphins is a boost for the club given their early-season issues in the forwards. They will be without Tom Gilbert for the remainder of the season who has suffered an ACL injury, but has now had complications owing to a blood clot on the way home from New Zealand where he sustained the injury, while Connell Lemuelu is also set for an extended stint on the sidelines with a knee injury.