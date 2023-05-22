Round 12 will long be remembered for two things - a series of upsets and one of the all time great wins at Leichhardt Oval.

The aforementioned series of upsets has us sitting with a unprecedented five teams sharing the top of the competition.

Oh and then there were two teams named that will dominate discussion for the next week and a bit. Much, much more on that very soon.

Here are 20 thoughts from one of the most newsworthy rounds of rugby league, on and off the field, in recent memory.

1. We always knew there would be an Origin selection shock. Brad Fittler and Billy Slater both have unique views on the game. That said, anyone who predicted Tevita Pangai Junior in the Origin 1 run on side is either fibbing or on a lucky streak like no other. Talk about a bolter!

2. What has David Klemmer done to offend the NSW selectors? He's averaging 160 metres and has missed one tackle this season. There can be a series of players who can feel hard done by after being left out but none more than the Tigers enforcer.

3. As happy as I am for Nicho Hynes to be selected for Origin, he deserves it, I feel he's been selected without a role in mind. Siosifa Talakai demanded selection last year with his incredible form but was thrown on without a position. Was he selected as cover for injury or is Fittler not completely sold on Luai? Hynes can't play dummy half, or lock, so I feel he might be reduced to token minutes late on.

4. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui should absolutely have been sat down for ten minutes for his raised forearm but the precedent has been set many times over. We've seen numerous incidents where a ball carrying arm has been raised by an attacker, bracing for impact, only for it to be ignored on field and by the Match Review Committee. It will take a brave referee to sin bin someone for a raised arm.

5. Speaking of incidents that should have lead to sin bins, how Victor Radley stayed on the field despite an obvious headbutt is beyond me. We saw Todd Smith demoted for a far less egregious error last week. If there's any consistency, Peter Gough's name will be missing from this week's appointments.

6. Sticking with referees, we saw two huge breakdowns in the system this weekend. We saw a referee intervene in a bunker referral, something we haven't seen previously. We then saw a captain's challenge allowed following a clearly seen replay. Ok both decisions were ultimately correct but have sent a horrible precedent. Teams will now want to wait for a replay before calling for a challenge. Teams will also insist on referees interjecting on 50-50 decisions in the video room. Lucky for the officials, Tevita Pangai Junior was named for Origin or it would have dominated the news cycle for many days.

7. Moving away from refereeing errors, there are two coaches who can be less than happy with their decision making on Sunday afternoon. Justin Holbrook hilariously tried to remove his biggest attacking weapon, David Fifita, in the final minute of the game. What on Earth was going through his mind? We also saw Canberra burst through Manly's brittle left edge early in their contest yesterday. After finding an easy route to the try line they utterly refused to go back there afterwards.

8. Big props to Scott Drinkwater who fronted up for panel duties on Sunday afternoon following his side's record loss the night before. No one could have held it against him should he have felt unwell and decided he couldn't go in. He handled it extremely well.

9. I cannot remember a time where we had five teams sit atop the NRL table this far into the season. Canberra were only a shock loss away from ensuring more than a third of the comp sat equal first. 2023 is the year where points differential means more than ever.

10. The finish to the Dragons and Roosters game on Friday evening may have been the best I've ever seen. There have been more exciting finishes (see Bunnies vs Roosters finishes) but the romance of this win elevates it greatly. Combine a five game winless streak, a coach sacked and replaced by a rookie and a home clash against an equally desperate side - you just couldn't have written a better script.

11. The Sharks have painted Coffs Harbour black, white and blue for three seasons now and it has proved a huge positive for both club and town. I had a series of friends travel up the coast this week for the fixture and the main street of Coffs felt like Cronulla mall. The team went up early and spent the majority of the week in the community. Considering it was so close to the Origin period, and a bye, the Sharks could have phoned it in. Well done to the Coffs locals for supporting the club so passionately also.

12. Jarome Luai was exceptionally lucky to not hear more about his contacting an official. For the record there was no malice in it whatsoever and he quickly reached out in apology but he ran a very thin line. Good to see common sense won out.

13. I will be glad to see Jake Arthur move away from the Eels if reports are true. He copped some massively unjust, and over the top, criticism while in Parra colours. Let's hope a new start is a big win for all parties.

14. Kalyn Ponga is back at fullback after yet another failed shift into the halves. Who could have possibly seen that coming?

15. I liked the intention of Felise Kaufusi on Saturday night but he got that opening stint way wrong. You could see fire in his eyes when he ran out so it was only a matter of time until he saw enforced time on the sideline. Said fire has cost him an Origin call-up also.

16. What a difference a few weeks makes. There were talks of the Tigers going winless in 2023 prior to their win over Penrith. Fast forward and they're not only off the foot of the table but they've unearthed one of the game's most exciting youngsters in Jahream Bula. Junior Tupou isn't far behind while Starford To'a had the game of his life on Saturday evening. Stefano Utoikamanu has been called into Origin camp after a brilliant few weeks.

17. Has a coach ever been sacked the season following a coach of the year award? Todd Peyton will be a little nervous after the record loss to the Tigers over the weekend. Not to say he's on the chopping block but surely no one saw this falloff coming.

18. Going back to the Tigers - their draw over the next six weeks is very favourable. Their horror start to the season may ultimately prove costly as there's no reason they can't make a mid-season run.

19. Connor Tracey has been very good upon his return to first-grade but talks of teams rushing out to secure his services seems a little reactionary. That said, every team needs a Tracey in their squad. A player who can be called upon to fill in anywhere at any time. He'll never let you down but he's not Talakai.

20. Show of hands - who foresaw Tim Sheens going nuclear on both the Bunker and Twitter in his post match press conference? I thought congratulating his team and fans may have been the go.