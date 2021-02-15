It’s official – Brisbane Broncos rake Andrew McCullough has signed a three-year deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dragons confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon they have acquired McCullough’s services immediately until the end of the 2023 season.

“It’s no secret that we have been interested in Andrew McCullough for a while now and we’re pleased to see him finally sign with the Dragons,” Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran told dragons.com.au.

“Signing a player of Andrew’s calibre will no doubt inject plenty of experience into our team and wider squad while his style of play will complement the development of the exciting young talent we have here at the Dragons.”

The Courier Mail reported last week that the 31-year old had requested a release from Red Hill unless they were able table an extension to match the the Dragons’ offer.

7News’ Chris Garry reported that the Broncos are now targeting a replacement hooker, with Danny Levi considered an option.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew McCullough will sign with the Dragons today. Broncos have relented and granted him a release. Brisbane now targeting replacement hooker with Danny Levi an option. @7NewsBrisbane @7michellebishop @7NewsSydney — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) February 10, 2021

