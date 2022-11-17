Andrew McCullough has begun a part-time role back at the Brisbane Broncos within their game development team.

The game development team is focused on promoting grassroots and community Rugby League support in Queensland and Northern NSW.

McCullough will reconvene with old teammates Matt Gillett and Jack Reed as part of the NRL's largest development team.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement earlier this month after a 309-game career with Brisbane, Newcastle and most recently St George Illawarra.

His career will be best remembered for his time with the Broncos, debuting in 2008 and playing 260 games for the club including the 2015 Grand Final.

Although he is still committed to a corporate role with the Dragons, the Dalby-born former Maroon rep gave a statement about his exciting homecoming.

“It's nice to be home, the Broncos is home. I couldn't be happier or more content to get on with life and have my little family back in Brisbane which I'm really looking forward to", McCullough said.

“My first work experience was actually with Pauly Dyer and the Game Development team back in 2003 as a young teenager, so to come back here again in this role, you couldn't write about it.

“The opportunity to work in and around my old stomping ground is pretty special.

"Being from that area, I can resonate with those kids, not just about rugby league but other opportunities that might be there too, how to put their best foot forward and talk to them about the doors that can open.

"I'm so grateful for so many of the people out west that helped me on my journey, from school teachers and coaches, to those who sold raffle tickets at the junior footy clubs, there are too many people to count.

"I can never fully repay them, so to give a little bit back if I can now, will be incredibly rewarding."