After months of speculation about his future, St George Illawarra Dragons dummy-half and NRL 300-gamer Andrew McCullough has reportedly called time on his storied career, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 32-year-old has spent the time since the end of the season going back-and-forth on the issue, especially as he still has one year remaining on his current contract with the Red V.

But as the Dragons return for the first week of pre-season training, McCullough has been a notable absence – and according to the Telegraph he's already advised a number of the clubs youngest stars that he won't be returning to the field in 2023.

McCullough made his NRL debut for the Brisbane Broncos all the way back in 2008, also playing eight games for Newcastle before joining the Dragons at the start of the 2021 season. He's played 41 games in the famous Red V, brining up his 300th NRL appearance against South Sydney in Round 15, 2022.

It's not known if he will remain at the club in any kind of capacity, or if McCullough has told the Dragons' World Cup contingent, which includes close friend Ben Hunt, of his decision.

The club have made few moves on the player market since the end of the season but they have secured the services of former Wests Tigers rake Jacob Liddle, who is expected to battle with Moses Mbye for the newly vacant No.9 role – though the club may pursue a more renowned target between now and the start of the season.

The Telegraph reports the club had recently attempted to lure current Cowboys rake Reece Robson back to the club in 2024.

Despite his promise and reputation, Robson left the Dragons after the 2019 season to seek more opportunities, which he found and seized in North Queensland, extending his stay in Townsville as recently as this week.

Robson managed just nine starts in two seasons at the Dragons, while he has made 64 appearances – including his first finals games – at the Cowboys.

The Telegraph reports the Dragons are now also pursuing a new list manager following the departure of Shane Flanagan to join Anthony Seibold's staff at Manly.