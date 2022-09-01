Brisbane Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds has weighed in on Tyson Gamble's shock comments about Kevin Walters, finding middle ground between the pair.

Gamble went rogue on the Marshie's Corner podcast earlier last month, declaring Reynolds as the brains behind Brisbane, not Kevvie.

“Kev’s the coach but Reyno is the go-to man for everybody. If you’ve got a question about the team or footy, you go to him,” Gamble said at the time.

“It’s not a knock on Kev but ‘Reyno’ has been around for so long.

“Kevvie really understands footy and he’s a good bloke in getting the team up and about but the modern day is so different to the way Kevvie played footy.

“There are some similarities with how you have to be with attitude and stuff, but Reyno is the mastermind around our attack at the moment.”

It's been a day of turmoil for the recalled five-eighth, so much so that commentator Andrew Voss called for his dropping, however it's the new Broncos captain that's entered the fray to cool down the situation.

“I rang Tyson to try and clear some of the air there and he was apologetic towards Kevin,” Reynolds said on Triple M.

“He admits he got the words wrong and worded it wrong.

“Knowing Tyson, he wouldn’t have deliberately gone out to say something like that or to hurt the coach or anything like that.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Kevvie. He has made my job and my role at the club a lot easier.

“We wouldn’t be in the position we are as a club if it wasn’t for Kevin. Everything I drip feed through the playing group is through Kevvie.

“Those comments are a bit out of line, but speaking to Tyson he was deeply apologetic towards those words and he said, he got it wrong.”

While Reynolds hasn't had an opportunity to address Walters since the comments became public, the former Rabbitoh is playing Switzerland through the drama and ensuring both parties find that middle ground.

“It has only just come out, so I haven’t had the chance to speak to Kevvie,” Reynolds said.

“No doubt he would be feeling a little himself. It is never easier reading things like about yourself.

“But a lot of the information I pass down to the team is drip fed through Kevvie, so he is a wonderful coach and a wonderful human being.

“He is as passionate as ever and wants to win more than anyone in this joint. We wouldn’t be sitting in the position we are today if it wasn’t for him and the coaches.”

The drama is the last thing Brisbane need at the moment after losing a combined 113-18 over the past fortnight, and now requiring a minor miracle just to make the finals, despite sitting in the top four just six weeks ago.