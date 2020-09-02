The clock is ticking for the Brisbane Broncos to find a suitable head coach, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Originally there was no real timeline in place to find a replacement for Anthony Seibold, but chief executive Paul White has set a November 1 deadline as they look to find an experienced candidate to lead the young squad.

Given the retirement of Darius Boyd, the Broncos have the cash to get a high profile coach to come over to Red Hill, but given the troubles they have found themselves in this season it may be a bit of a stretch.

However, since there aren’t many coaches looking for a new project at the end of the season, it has left the Broncos with two options with Paul Green and Kevin Walters set as the frontrunners for the position.

The Broncos are also looking for a new chief executive as White is leaving at the end of the season.

Fox Sports Ben Ikin was one candidate in contention, but Broncos are set to look elsewhere as they crave an experienced coach to take over the post.