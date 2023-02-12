The Brisbane Broncos are set to hand Kevin Walters a two-year extension with the club, locking him through to the end of 2025.

Walters had a massive task on his hands after inheriting a wooden spoon side at the start of 2021, lifting the club to 14th in his maiden season before almost returning them to finals footy last season.

The Broncos sat 4th with six games to play in 2022 before a late-season collapse saw the side drop to 9th, and out of finals contention, however Brisbane is shaping for an ever bigger 2023.

Reece Walsh returns to Red Hill whilst rookies Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo are only more experienced for the run, leaving Brisbane a real chance of playing finals for the first time since 2019.

While he hasn't completely turned the Broncos around yet, he's got them heading in the right direction, and is set to be rewarded with a two-year extension according to The Courier Mail.

The publication reports that the club is in the final stages of confirming the deal, and is expected to announce it after next week's trial match against 'little brother' North Queensland.

Everything between Wayne Bennett's 2018 termination and Anthony Seibold's mid-2020 resignation screamed a lack of stability, which is why the club is acting fast to lock up Walters.

'Kevvie' didn't let on in regards to an extension, but made it clear he'd love to remain at the club.

“I'm really happy here,” Walters told News Corp.

“I don't want to comment too much because we're in discussions now, but we'll wait and see what happens. “It's good if the Broncos are talking like that (about a new deal), but we'll see what the end result is. “It's my dream job… I wake up every day and pinch myself that I'm in this role.” The Broncos will face the Gold Coast Titans this afternoon at Sunshine Coast Stadium in their second trial, however the first included in the pre-season challenge.