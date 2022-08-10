Kobe Hetherington is set for at least a $200,000 per year pay rise from the Brisbane Broncos, who are pushing to lock down his services before he's allowed to negotiate with other teams on November 1.

News Corp revealed yesterday that the young middle forward is being offered a two-season extension by Brisbane, one worth double what he's currently on.

However, it's believed that should he test the free market in November, he could find even more value with some clubs supposedly prepared to offer upwards of $300 000.

It couldn't be much further from where he was three years ago when he considered giving footy up to become a miner.

Last season, he played for the South Logan Magpies before being thrown under the spotlight in Round 11. Not long after, Hetherington signed on to stay with Brisbane until the end of 2023 and became the club's rookie of the year.

Known for his toughness and hard hits off the bench, it is no surprise Brisbane is making this a priority. Especially considering he's only missed one game this season and is the perfect deputy to Patrick Carrigan, who's missed seven already in 2022.

Hetherington will run out at lock forward in place of the suspended Carrigan again this week as Brisbane take on the Newcastle Knights.