The ever-popular New Zealand Warriors will have a chance to qualify for the 2023 NRL grand final when they travel to play the red-hot Brisbane Broncos in the second preliminary final on Saturday evening.

This is Zero Tackle's full guide to the match, including how to live stream it online or watch it on TV.

Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 23, with Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane hosting the game.

The Broncos come into the game after a week off, having beat the Melbourne Storm in their Week 1 qualifying final 26-0. The Warriors, on the other hand, were thumped in Week 1 of the finals by the Penrith Panthers, but used the second chance to hand out their own beatdown to the Newcastle Knights in Auckland last weekend.

How to watch Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors preliminary final on TV

The game will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free-to-air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We recommend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

Coverage of the game on both networks commences at 7pm (AEST).

How to live stream Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors preliminary final online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the game online.

Channel 9's coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Key game information: Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors preliminary final

Kick-off: 7:50pm, Saturday, September 23

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Broncos $1.26, Warriors $3.90

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Overall record: Played 47, Broncos 26, Warriors 20, drawn 1

Record in finals: Played 1, Broncos 1, Warriors 0

Teams

Brisbane Broncos

1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia

Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Martin Taupau

New Zealand Warriors

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran

Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki