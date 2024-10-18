The Brisbane Broncos' off-season problems have continued as their star five-eighth Ezra Mam was taken to hospital overnight after being involved in a car accident.

First reported by The Daily Telegraph and later confirmed by the club, Ezra Mam was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon and was subsequently taken to hospital.

It has now been reported by the publication on Saturday morning that he has tested positive for a roadside drug test.

However, it is understood that the police are awaiting the results of the second test to determine if he will be charged.

This makes him the third NRL player this year to test positive to drugs during a roadside test, following Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks) and Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

“Police are investigating following a two-vehicle traffic crash at Bardon tonight, October 18,” police said in a statement.

“Initial investigations indicate at approximately 5.20pm, a Ford Ranger utility was travelling north-east along Simpsons Road when it struck a Toyota Camry, travelling in the opposite direction, near the intersection of The Drive.

“Initial roadside drug testing was conducted on the driver of the utility, a 21-year-old Ipswich man; however, police are awaiting results.

“No-one was seriously injured, and investigations are continuing.”

The Broncos have since issued a statement and are investigating the matter. It has also been handed off to the NRL Integrity Unit, which will also conduct an investigation.

“Broncos player Ezra Mam has been involved In a road accident this afternoon in Brisbane,” a club statement from the Broncos read via the publication.

“He has been transported to hospital for treatment but his injuries appear to be minor at this stage.

“The Broncos have informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. No further comment will be made on the issue at this stage.”

Missing the backend of the 2024 NRL season due to an ankle injury, this is the second time the NRL Integrity Unit has investigated Mam during the off-season.

Mam and teammate Reece Walsh were investigated less than a month ago for a late-night incident during their holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

It is understood that a fan tried to take a picture with Walsh before Mam intervened which ended up with the fan's phone being damaged after the five-eighth took it from him.

While the phone was replaced, The Daily Telegraph understands that the matter has yet to be finalised at the time of publication.