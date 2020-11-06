Brisbane Broncos’ head coach Kevin Walters has locked in his coaching team for 2021, securing both John Cartwright and Terry Matheson as assistant coaches.

As he goes into his first year in the head coaching role at the Broncos, Walters told the Broncos website that he is excited to work with both of them in the new year.

“They’re both good people and very good at their craft, which is what we need,” he said.

“The big thing for the Broncos is that we need good people around the players and around myself and the staff, and we found them in John and Terry.”

Cartwright featured in Penrith’s 1991 premiership team and played over 180 games for the Panthers between 1985 and 1996 before he turned to coaching.

“John was head coach at the Titans and has won a premiership at the Cowboys in 2015 as an assistant coach.”

Matterson has played 155 first-grade games with the Broncos and was a member of their 1992 and 1993 premierships, as well as a stint in England, playing 74 games for London.

“Terry has had great success overseas as a head coach and obviously knows the Broncos very well.”

Kurt Richards rounds out the Broncos’ coaching panel in 2021, as he focuses on the skills of the players as well as the transitioning of players from lower grade to the NRL.

However, Broncos head of Performance Paul Devlin has departed the club to return to Sydney, where he’s had stints at South Sydney and Parramatta in the past.