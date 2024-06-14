The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have officially announced their 24-player roster for the upcoming 2024 NRLW season.
The confirmation of the team's squad comes as Lavinia Gould has re-signed for another season, meaning five players from the 'Original' team still remain on the roster - Ali Brigginshaw, Julia Robinson, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, and Mariah Denman are the others.
Second-rower Bree Spreadborough has also booked a spot in the roster earning her first NRLW contract in the process.
Transitioning into the forward from the outside backs this season, she was one of the best forwards in the BMD Premiership, averaging 161 running meters and 22 tackles per game for the Central Queensland Capras.
2024 SQUAD
Ali Brigginshaw, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Ashleigh Werner, Bree Spreadborough, Brianna Clark, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Hannah Larsson, Hayley Maddick, Jada Ferguson, Jasmine Fogavini, Julia Robinson, Keilee Joseph, Lauren Dam, Lavinia Gould, Mariah Denman, Mele Hufanga, Romy Teitzel, Shenae Ciesiolka, Stacey Waaka, Skyla Adams, Tazmin Gray, Tafito Lafaele
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Hayley Maddick
2. Julia Robinson
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Ashleigh Werner
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)
8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
9. Destiny Brill
10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
11. Tazmin Gray
12. Romy Teitzel
13. Keilee Joseph
14. Jada Ferguson
15. Jasmine Fogavini
16. Brianna Clark
17. Mariah Denman
18. Hannah Larsson
19. Tafito Lafaele
20. Lauren Dam
21. Stacey Waaka
22. Skyla Adams
23. Lavinia Gould
24. Bree Spreadborough
2024 Development List
1. Shaylee Joseph
2. Montaya Hudson
3. Shalom Sauaso
4. Reegan Hicks