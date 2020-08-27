Controversial Brisbane star Tevita Pangai Junior is set to face the Broncos board after several incidents have placed his future with the Broncos in jeopardy, per Fox Sports.

The bullish prop was recently stood down indefinitely by the league and was hit with a $30,000 fine for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 related biosecurity guidelines after leaving his side’s respective bubble on numerous occasions.

The 24-year-old is set to meet with Broncos officials to discuss his future with the club after breaching league rules and suspiciously contacting Sydney boss Nick Politis.

NRL reporter James Hooper will meet with Brisbane heads to sway the board in keeping his contract with the club.

“He’s going to front the board on Friday, that will be done via Zoom because he is in isolation and essentially he’s going to try and convince a split board why they shouldn’t tear up his $650,000 a season contract,” Hooper told NRL 360.

Pivot Junior has been issued two show-cause notices, with the second following after the initial notice did not include his NRL COVID-19 breaches.

It is believed the Broncos prop will be sacked unless his management can the Brisbane board, with director Darryn Lockyer already having his support.

“He has got support, Darren Lockyer is supporting him,” Ben Ikin responded to Hooper’s update with.

“I stand here from a distance and I see someone who appears to be selfish and undisciplined, so there’s clearly something about him when you get to know him that they see a future in.”