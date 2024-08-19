Instituted in 1928, the annual City vs Country Origin match was around longer than State of Origin before it was dropped from the rugby league calendar.

A once-a-year match, it would often take place in the country and not only helped grow the game but was incredibly influential in allowing fans to watch their favourite players without travelling too far from the bush.

The introduction of State of Origin would soon see this match become a genuine trial match to be selected into the NSW Blues team in 1987, where it was played under Origin selection rules and featured some of the greatest players over the past 40 years.

Players who have donned the City Origin in the past include 2024 Hall of Famer Benny Elias, Blues legends Brett Kenny, Brad Fittler and Ricky Stuart, and three-time premiership winner Nathan Cleary.

On the other hand, their opponents, Country Origin, have had many notable players, including Immortals such as Clive Churchill, Bob Fulton and Andrew Johns, and present-day players Isaah Yeo and Connor Watson.

While the final match involving NRL players occurred in 2017, former NRL hooker and 2004 premiership-winner Corey Hughes has called for the clash to make its triumphant return and be a genuine selection trial for the NSW Blues Origin team.

Fondly remembered for his time with the Canterbury Bulldogs between 1998 and 2008 - amassing 213 first-grade appearances - Hughes has previously appeared for City Origin.

"I would," Hughes told Zero Tackle when asked about re-introducing the annual fixture.

"I'd really like to see it as a genuine game to pick the State of Origin (team) out of because if you look back in time, 20 years ago, that's how it was.

"That's where they were picking the State of Origin teams. I don't think that was the case when I played for City, but I'd like to bring it back.

"Getting selected in that team was out of left field but was another one (of my favourite rugby league memories)."

