Gold Coast Titans star fullback AJ Brimson has confirmed he is open to a switch into the centres during 2024.

The comments come as the club prepares for a three-way race for the number one jersey. Brimson is joined by Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell as likely options to play at the back under new coach Des Hasler, who has one of the NRL's trickiest decisions to make.

All three players are signed long-term with the Titans, and it's unclear just how Hasler plans to mix things, particularly given he has already committed to Kieran Foran playing at five-eighth, meaning there is no chance of the New Zealand representative veteran switching into the number seven.

That leaves Tanah Boyd as the likely halfback, with both Jayden Campbell and Brimson, who have played in the number six during patches of recent seasons, in the mix to play fullback instead.

Brimson admitted he would have to learn the position, but was open to play at centre with a roaming-type role.

"I'll be open to it [moving to centre]. I'll have to kind of learn it this pre-season, but I am open to that," Brimson confirmed to the media this week.

"I'm hoping I'll have a bit of a roaming role if I do end up in the centres and get to still be around the ball for offloads and whatnot, but I'll still try to do the same sort of stuff I do at fullback, just with less touches and less kilometres to look after the body."

It's a role that was utilised with great success during the 2021 State of Origin series by New South Wales duo Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell, who was kept out of the state number-one jumper by captain James Tedesco and instead played at centre.

It's also a role that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is likely to play at the New Zealand Warriors in 2024, with Andrew Webster's side likely to reward Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for an outstanding season by retaining him in the number-one jumper.

Brimson confirmed it would be up to Des Hasler where he plays but admitted centre isn't as fun as playing at fullback.

"Yeah, it's alright. It's not as fun as playing at fullback," Brimson said.

"It's kind of one-sided. I feel a bit like that when I played a bit of six in '22. Nothing is as fun as fullback, but I guess you can make it fun.

"You look at Kotoni Staggs and that. They look like they have a bit of fun out there.

"I guess if you're winning games, footy is fun in general."

The Titans head into 2024 looking to improve into the finals under Hasler, following a tumultuous 2022 season for the club which saw the decision to sack Justin Holbrook - one that could have led to the departure of key forwards Tino Fa'asuamaleai and David Fifita.

Both players have committed to the club, and the long-term stability of the Titans now looks in good hands with a number of players committed on long-term deals.