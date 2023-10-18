Brett Morris is reportedly set for a new coaching gig at the Sydney Roosters after joining the coaching staff two seasons ago.

Joining the Sydney Roosters coaching staff in 2022 after his retirement from rugby league, Brett Morris is set for a promotion. Currently an assistant coach with the club, he is set to have two roles with the Roosters next season.

Sydney Roosters life member and Roosters Hall of Fame selection committee member Alan Katzmann has revealed that Brett Morris will become the club's new NSW Cup coach.

This will see Morris replace Anthony Barnes. Barnes was promoted to the NSW Cup head coaching role after a long stint looking after the Jersey Flegg team. It is unknown if Barnes will remain at the club in another role.

Like most NSW Cup coaches, he will likely stay on as an assistant coach too, under Trent Robinson for the first-grade team, with the likes of Matt King, Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend.

The former New South Wales and Australian winger had a glittering career, spending much of it at the top of the tree when it came to wingers at the top of the sport.

The 34-year-old has played 276 games across stints with the Dragons, Bulldogs and Roosters as well as having a persistent representation with the NSW Blues and at an international with the Kangaroos.

“Brett played more than 300 NRL and representative games and he has an astute mind with a genuine care for making the players around him better," Trent Robinson said in 2021 after Morris joined the coaching staff for the following season.

"I've been fortunate to be able to observe Brett's keen eye in video sessions and out on the field both at training and in games over the last three years and I'm looking forward to him applying his knowledge and contributing to our development at the Sydney Roosters in 2022."